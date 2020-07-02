STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
With eyes on polls, AIADMK all set to expand IT wing

A senior office-bearer of the IT wing told Express that the new functionaries would be foot soldiers. In due course, ward-level functionaries would also be appointed. 

AIADMK flags

Representational image for AIAMDK.(File photo| MK Ashok Kumar, EPS)

CHENNAI: With the Assembly elections only 10 months away, in a significat move AIADMK on Wednesday announced expansion of party’s IT wing to grassroots level, by appointing functionaries at all levels - district, panchayat union, municipality, town panchayat, corporation division, ward and village panchayat. Thousands of new functionaries will be appointed to the IT wing.

“Information Technology plays an inevitable role in this age and works for appointing functionaries at all levels are on,” said Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy CM O Panneerselvam in a joint statement.

Both leaders requested the district secretaries to prepare a list of office-bearers for IT wing in consultation with ministers, headquarters office-bearers, MPs, MLAs, and four zonal-level IT wing secretaries besides district level leaders. A senior office-bearer of the IT wing told Express that the new functionaries would be foot soldiers. In due course, ward-level functionaries would also be appointed. 

Recently, the party abolished over 12,500 posts of village panchayat level secretaries. The CM and deputy CM said alternative positions would be given to them shortly. Asked whether the IT wing appointees would include these erstwhile secretaries, a functionary said, “village panchayat level secretaries are party posts whereas the present appointment is for the IT wing.”

