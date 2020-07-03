93-year-old woman succumbs to COVID-19 in Puducherry, 24 new cases take tally to 824

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: A 93-year-old woman succumbed to coronavirus while 24 other fresh cases were reported, taking the total number of infections to 824 in Puducherry with 13 fatalities.

Releasing this information, Minister of Health and Family Welfare Malladi Krishna Rao, said that among the new cases, 23 are in Puducherry and one is in Karaikal.

Eleven patients are male and 13 female and 21 of them are between 18 to 50 years of age while three are below 18.

Presently, 427 people are undergoing treatment for the virus in Puducherry and 384 patients have been discharged post recovery.

Till now 18791 samples have been tested, of which 17645 have been negative and the test results of 282 are awaited. A total of 633 samples have been tested of which 24 are positive , the infection rate being 3.8 percent .

Puducherry begins mobile testing of COVID-19 in rural areas

Meanwhile, testing of COVID-19 through Mobile Ambulance began in rural areas from Thursday, the Health Minister said.

Teams were constituted under four IAS officers to supervise coronavirus work, he said adding that it is the duty of the IAS officers and the team to resolve an issue they find instead of reporting the problem to the health department.

He also added that though lock down is relaxed permitting all shops and business establishments to remain open till 8 pm, people must avoid unneccesary outing and if they do, they must take adequate safety precautions.

He also there is all possibility of more positive cases on Saturday as 282 results are awaited and that the health department will not refuse testing to anyone with symptoms.

Private medical colleges should come forward to fulfill their commitment and admit positive cases, failing which the matter would be apprised to the central government, he added.

At present only in Arupadai Veedu Medical College is admitting COVID-19 positive patients. The remaining five private medical college in Puducherry region are yet to admit COVID-19 cases.