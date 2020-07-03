STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
93-year-old woman succumbs to COVID-19 in Puducherry, 24 new cases take tally to 824

Releasing this information, Minister of Health and Family Welfare Malladi Krishna Rao, said that among the new cases, 23 are in Puducherry and one is in Karaikal.

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: A  93-year-old woman succumbed to coronavirus while 24 other fresh cases were reported, taking the total number of infections to 824  in Puducherry with 13 fatalities.

Eleven patients are male and 13 female and 21 of them are between 18 to 50 years of age while three are below 18.

Presently, 427 people are undergoing treatment for the virus in Puducherry and 384 patients have been discharged post recovery.

Till now  18791 samples have been tested, of which 17645   have been negative and the test results of 282  are awaited. A total of 633 samples have been tested of which 24 are positive , the  infection rate  being 3.8 percent .

Puducherry begins mobile testing of COVID-19 in rural areas

Meanwhile, testing of COVID-19 through Mobile Ambulance began in rural areas from Thursday, the Health Minister said.

Teams were constituted under four IAS officers to supervise coronavirus work, he said adding that it is the duty of the IAS officers and the team to resolve an issue they find instead of reporting the problem to the health department.

He also added that  though lock down is relaxed permitting all shops and business establishments to remain open till 8 pm, people must avoid unneccesary outing and if they do, they must take adequate safety precautions.

He also there is all possibility of more positive cases on Saturday as 282 results are awaited and that the health department will not refuse testing to anyone with symptoms.  

Private medical colleges should come forward to fulfill their commitment and admit positive cases, failing which the matter would be apprised to the central government, he added.

At present only in Arupadai Veedu Medical College is admitting COVID-19 positive patients. The remaining five private medical college in Puducherry region are yet to admit COVID-19 cases.

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

