Amid lockdown extension, TN family cardholders to get free essential commodities in July too

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced that essential commodities -- rice, one kg each of sugar and toor dal and one litre of cooking oil -- will be supplied to all family cardholders for the month of July too due to the extension of the lockdown.

In a statement here, the Chief Minister said in order to avoid a large number of persons arriving at the same time at ration shops and prevent the spread of COVID-19, tokens would be issued to family cardholders at their doorsteps from July 6 to 9 with the date and time on which they can receive the supply from July 10. In the containment zones, essential commodities would be delivered at doorsteps.

Palaniswami recalled that the lockdown has been in force since March 24 and initially, the state government announced a Rs 3,280 crore relief package to family cardholders. Accordingly, 2.01 crore rice cardholders received Rs 1,000 in cash and essential commodities free of cost.

He said in the entire country, only in Tamil Nadu have essential commodities been given free of cost for the months of April, May, June and July to ensure food security of the public during the lockdown.

Palaniswami also requested the public to receive their PDS supply by maintaining physical distancing and wearing masks.