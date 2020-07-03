Baahubali in the making in Mettupalayam

S Senthil Kumar By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Not too long ago, there was a gentle elephant that bit on a bait. She ran through the village in pain, without causing any destruction or harming any human. Finally, to ward off the flies that were eager to feast on her injuries, she entered a river. She died there standing. She was pregnant.

Mettupalayam is a verdant land in the lap of the Western Ghat. Man-animal conflict, especially involving elephants, are not uncommon. Two months ago, an elephant left the relative safety of the forests to enter the villages on the fringes. Maize crops had tempted him. Over the course of the two months, he has gained quite some popularity in the region.

Some call him Baahubali, others NallaThambi. Baahubali for his gargantuan size; NallaThambi for his calm demeanor. The 35-year-old has earned his spurs by refusing to lose his cool even when forest officials burst crackers to divert him from human settlements.

Baahubali has developed a taste for the maize and plantain crops grown in Samayapuram, Mampatty and Jakkanari. However, to date, he has never come into conflict with humans.

According to a senior forest official, "The elephant reached Samayapuram on Monday evening and went inside Odanthurai forest. We accept that he has been damaging crops. We have been compensating the farmers for their loss. We are trying various means such as using flash lights and vehicle horn to chase him away in vain.”

Recently, he entered an under-construction buildingbefore thronging the Samayapuram streets for a brisk walk.

Sources in the MettupalayamForest Department said that he has been raiding crops in the surroundings of Nellithurai, where Bhavani river supplies water in abundance. And, this is the cause for worry. Given the track record of farmers in mitigating crops loss at the expense of elephants, officials are hard put to keep him confined to the forest.

"He is not new to Mettupalayam. We have been observing his behavior for the past two months. He briefly went to the nearby Sirumugai forest for four days. Otherwise, he has been staying out at Mettupalayam. When a cracker brushed his body during our frontline staff’s attempt to chase him away, he did not panic. He just walked away. He has crossed the Mettupalayam-Coonoorstretch of the national highway many times without creating any disturbance to the vehicular traffic," said the sources.

Now, it is not just the people that have names ready for him, but also the forest officials. They call him Burudukalan. The pejorative name was the outcome of a swelling on one of his hind legs. "Burudukalan’stusks looklike Kattakomban’s – another wild elephant. To differentiate between them, we started calling the one with swelling Burudukalan. The swelling has gone now. He is so calm that if a human is standing outside their home, he would take a detour," said a frontline staff

"The elephant comes from Nellithurai forest and bravely enters Samayapuram and neighboring areas. That is why he is called Baahubali. He crosses Mettupalayam-Coonoor road without paying heed to the honking," the sources added.