Clip of poor facility in isolation ward goes viral

By Express News Service

ERODE: A plethora of problems at the Government Erode Medical College Hospital (GEMCH) was highlighted after an unidentified woman isolated in Covid monitoring centre recorded and released a video clip showing "poor" facilities at the centre. Though the woman, along with two others, was tested negative, they are all placed in the centre to monitor their health condition.

The video clip shows a woman giving a walk through of the facility centre. "I and my 1.5-year-old son are at the isolation ward and my husband is under treatment. We are not provided with food and other necessities on time. It is already 8 in the morning but they haven't provided milk for my kid," the woman is heard talking in the clip.

"It is very difficult so I would like to take this issue to the Chief Minister's notice and request to do the needful," she requested.

In the same video, an elderly, diabetic couple is seen complaining about chlorinated drinking water and delay in supply of food.

After the clip was circulated widely on social media platforms, journalists took it to the notice of the Collector C Kathiravan.

The official quickly visited the ward and acknowledged the grievances of the inmates. Kathiravan also ordered the staff to ensure adequate and timely supply of mineral water, food and iron supplements.

In another video clip released by the woman, the woman thanked the administration for the quick response.

ICDS distributing essentials

Ever since the lockdown was announced, Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) has distributed 'take home ration' (THR), food supplements and eggs for as many as 49,024 children, between 6 and 36 months, 11,147 pregnant women and 10,549 lactating mothers.

Speaking to TNIE, ICDS district project assistant Madhaiyan M said, "The staff are also monitoring the weight of underweight babies. Besides, monthly vaccination routine at Anganwadi has also resumed by ensuring hygiene and social distancing measures." Meanwhile, Erode district reported a total of 17 positive on Thursday.

Teams formed to monitor containment zones

Coimbatore city police have formed four 'containment zone monitoring' squads to step up surveillance measures in containment zones. "Each squad consists of a sub-inspector and two policemen. They are assigned to create awareness on Covid and provide assistance, Police Commissioner Sumit Sharan said. The district recorded 10 fresh cases on Thursday. The district administration has also made preparations for 17,041 new beds at private spaces like education institutions, marriage halls and industrial halls.

Teachers to assist corporation staff

Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) has set up a team consisting of more than 850 teachers and staffs working in corporation schools for Covid control measures. According to CCMC, the staffs will work along with health staff in identifying people with co-morbidities in the city corporation limits.

Video-call facility to process pending passport applications

To facilitate processing of pending passport applications in urgent cases, the Regional Passport Office in Coimbatore would be starting a video-call facility through Skype starting from July 6. Due to Covid crisis, public enquiry counter at Regional Passport Office on Avinashi Road will remain closed until further notice. Applicants whose files are pending at Regional Passport Office can contact us on any working day between 10 am to 1 pm at the following Skype user ID: rpo.cbe@outlook.com, RPO said in a public notice.

First death in The Nilgiris

The Nilgiri district recorded first Covid death on Thursday. The deceased is a 67-year-old who was under treatment at ESI hospital in Coimbatore. Speaking to TNIE, ESI Hospital Dean A Nirmala said, "The patient was also a diabetic patient. This made his condition critical and he succumbed to the infection on Thursday morning." The district recorded eight positive cases on Thursday.

In Dharmapuri, five new cases were reported on Thursday, while Salem recorded 88 fresh cases. With this, Salem is the first district to cross 1,000 mark in the western Tamil Nadu. Meanwhile, Tirupur recorded six cases on the day.