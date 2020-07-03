STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Covid wears out livelihood, weavers yet to get govt aid

The ongoing lockdown due to Covid-19 has upended lives of several handloom weavers in Tamil Nadu.

Published: 03rd July 2020 06:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2020 06:00 AM   |  A+A-

Weavers, Weaving, Textile, Handlooms

For representational purposes

By KV Navya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The ongoing lockdown due to Covid-19 has upended lives of several handloom weavers in Tamil Nadu. They lament that they are yet to receive the financial aid of Rs2,000 that the State government had announced. 

Handloom is a flourishing industry in the State and weaving is a significant economic activity here, as Tamil Nadu is renowned for its silk sarees, dhotis and towels. “Before the onset of coronavirus, we would earn around Rs4,000 per month. Ever since March, situation worsened and we haven’t been receiving even a penny. None of government’s promises have taken shape,” said Sekar, a handloom weaver from Anakaputhur. 

As many as 58 handloom weavers from the State approached Centre’s Development Commission of Handicrafts. The officials concerned  said that the request for financial aid was then forwarded to Chengelpet collectorate, from where weavers are yet to hear any affirmation.

“Andhra Pradesh has provided Rs 24,000 for each weaver’s family. Our State has only been boasting about the quality or our weaves, but nothing has been done for them” said P Vinitha, another handloom weaver.

S Saroja rues that she had to sell her gold to feed her children. “I am the sole bread winner of the family. I have sold all the gold to feed my children. The present condition has left me with nothing and I am crippled with bad debts.”A senior official from Handlooms and Textiles department said, “It has been a week since we have started distributing government aid. Out of 76,000 weavers, we gave the amount to 40,000 weavers already. Rest will be disbursed in a couple of days.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS) (Photo |
Delhi sees significant dip in Covid-19 positivity rate in last 10 days
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
70-year-old infected mom kicked out of home in Andhra Pradesh
The crocodile being hung by villagers in Kaladapalli. (Photo| EPS)
Odisha villagers hang crocodile, throw dinner party of its meat
Emami Group chairperson RS Agarwal (Photo | PTI)
Emami fumes after HUL changes men's fairness cream to 'Glow & Handsome'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
World Health Organisation (File Photo | AP)
About 20% of COVID-19 patients develop 'severe disease': WHO
Kaamegowda, who built 16 ponds, with his sheep at Kundinibetta Hill | SHRIRAM BN
Who is Karnataka's 'Lake Man', the one PM Modi mentioned on 'Mann ki Baat'?
Gallery
What is a 'Tom Cruise Movie'? Doesn't it signify something more than (just) adrenaline rush? While the 58-year-old might be the best action hero on the planet, his genuinely mindblowing acting skills look distant with all the cars flying, guns blazing and
Happy birthday Tom Cruise: The action hero we envy and born-actor we miss
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp