STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

New law graduates will get Rs 3K monthly aid: EPS

Special scheme to help tide over difficult time in the initial years

Published: 03rd July 2020 06:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2020 06:01 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday announced a new scheme to provide Rs 3,000 per month for young advocates, who are economically weak, during the initial years of their practice. The CM said, “After graduation, advocates have to clear the All India Bar Examination to secure permanent registration in the Bar Council.

Then they have to practice as junior advocates for two to three years, before they can take up cases individually. Unable to provide for their families during this period, many law graduates have been shifting to other professions.” To help these lawyers, the government will implement a special scheme, under which they will be provided monthly assistance of Rs 3,000 for two years, he added. 

Palaniswami recalled that in 1987, the then chief minister MGR had launched a scheme to provide financial assistance to the legal heirs of advocates. “Later, former CM J Jayalalithaa hiked this amount from Rs 2 lakh to 5.25 lakh in 2012. On January 30, 2018, I hiked this to Rs 7 lakh,” the Chief Minister said. 

Advocates thank CM
Office-bearers of various bar associations expressed gratitude for the CM’s gesture. “The timely support will go a long way in ensuring high professional standards. The State will be able to produce great lawyers and eminent jurists in the years to come,” they said.  Tamil Nadu Bar Council Chairman PS Amal Raj and Madras High Court Advocates’ Association president G Mohana Krishnan, among others, the initiative would benefit at least 2,000 young advocates.

50K beds available: Velumani
Chennai: Municipal Administration Minister SP Velumani said, Chennai has about 50,000 beds ready to accommodate those from population-dense areas who are unable to home quarantine. The minister made this announcement post a review meeting on Thursday. According to an official statement, 10,000 of these beds are currently occupied, and those unable to home quarantine may be admitted and treated in any of the 51 available facilities set up by the corporation. Velumani said that over 1.5 cr masks had been distributed, along with over 9.31 lakh kabasura kudineer packets. “Nearly 7.1 lakh people have also benefitted from the fever camps,” he added. Meanwhile, the minister also asked citizens to ensure there were no blockages in the rainwater harvesting systems at their homes, before the onset of monsoon. 

CM woos e-commerce firms
Chennai: The government is wooing global e-commerce firms to invest in the State by promising customised incentive packages as per requirement. Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami personally wrote to CEO of Rakuten Crimson House Hiroshi  Mikitani, CEO of B2W Marcio Cruz Meirelles, CEO of Sea Limited (Shoppee) Forrest Li, Founder and CEO of Qoo10 Pte. Ltd., Ku Young Bae, CEO of Zalando SE Headquarter Robert Gentz., outlining investment attractiveness and growth opportunity.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS) (Photo |
Delhi sees significant dip in Covid-19 positivity rate in last 10 days
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
70-year-old infected mom kicked out of home in Andhra Pradesh
The crocodile being hung by villagers in Kaladapalli. (Photo| EPS)
Odisha villagers hang crocodile, throw dinner party of its meat
Emami Group chairperson RS Agarwal (Photo | PTI)
Emami fumes after HUL changes men's fairness cream to 'Glow & Handsome'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
World Health Organisation (File Photo | AP)
About 20% of COVID-19 patients develop 'severe disease': WHO
Kaamegowda, who built 16 ponds, with his sheep at Kundinibetta Hill | SHRIRAM BN
Who is Karnataka's 'Lake Man', the one PM Modi mentioned on 'Mann ki Baat'?
Gallery
What is a 'Tom Cruise Movie'? Doesn't it signify something more than (just) adrenaline rush? While the 58-year-old might be the best action hero on the planet, his genuinely mindblowing acting skills look distant with all the cars flying, guns blazing and
Happy birthday Tom Cruise: The action hero we envy and born-actor we miss
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp