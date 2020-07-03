New law graduates will get Rs 3K monthly aid: EPS

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday announced a new scheme to provide Rs 3,000 per month for young advocates, who are economically weak, during the initial years of their practice. The CM said, “After graduation, advocates have to clear the All India Bar Examination to secure permanent registration in the Bar Council.

Then they have to practice as junior advocates for two to three years, before they can take up cases individually. Unable to provide for their families during this period, many law graduates have been shifting to other professions.” To help these lawyers, the government will implement a special scheme, under which they will be provided monthly assistance of Rs 3,000 for two years, he added.

Palaniswami recalled that in 1987, the then chief minister MGR had launched a scheme to provide financial assistance to the legal heirs of advocates. “Later, former CM J Jayalalithaa hiked this amount from Rs 2 lakh to 5.25 lakh in 2012. On January 30, 2018, I hiked this to Rs 7 lakh,” the Chief Minister said.

Advocates thank CM

Office-bearers of various bar associations expressed gratitude for the CM’s gesture. “The timely support will go a long way in ensuring high professional standards. The State will be able to produce great lawyers and eminent jurists in the years to come,” they said. Tamil Nadu Bar Council Chairman PS Amal Raj and Madras High Court Advocates’ Association president G Mohana Krishnan, among others, the initiative would benefit at least 2,000 young advocates.

50K beds available: Velumani

Chennai: Municipal Administration Minister SP Velumani said, Chennai has about 50,000 beds ready to accommodate those from population-dense areas who are unable to home quarantine. The minister made this announcement post a review meeting on Thursday. According to an official statement, 10,000 of these beds are currently occupied, and those unable to home quarantine may be admitted and treated in any of the 51 available facilities set up by the corporation. Velumani said that over 1.5 cr masks had been distributed, along with over 9.31 lakh kabasura kudineer packets. “Nearly 7.1 lakh people have also benefitted from the fever camps,” he added. Meanwhile, the minister also asked citizens to ensure there were no blockages in the rainwater harvesting systems at their homes, before the onset of monsoon.

CM woos e-commerce firms

Chennai: The government is wooing global e-commerce firms to invest in the State by promising customised incentive packages as per requirement. Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami personally wrote to CEO of Rakuten Crimson House Hiroshi Mikitani, CEO of B2W Marcio Cruz Meirelles, CEO of Sea Limited (Shoppee) Forrest Li, Founder and CEO of Qoo10 Pte. Ltd., Ku Young Bae, CEO of Zalando SE Headquarter Robert Gentz., outlining investment attractiveness and growth opportunity.