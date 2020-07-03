Tamil Nadu parties oppose move to allow private players to operate trains

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The opposition parties of Tamil Nadu including DMK, CPI and PMK parties have condemned the Indian Railways move to allow the operation of private trains on certain train routes in the country. The parties have raised the concerns after the Ministry of Railways invited qualification applications for interested private companies to operate private trains in 109 routes.

Indian railways is understood to have identified 14 routes in Tamil Nadu for the introduction of private trains – 9 daily and 4 weekly trains. Except for the loco pilots and guards, the trains will be entirely manned by private staff.

In return, successful bidders will have to pay haulage charges to the railways. Ten of these trains will be on the following routes – Chennai to Tiruchy, Madurai, Tirunelveli, Kanniyakumari, Coimbatore, New Delhi, Mumbai, Howrah, Jodhpur area and Mangaluru.

A few days ago, the national transporter invited a request for qualification application from interested parties for operation of the private trains across India. The railways has proposed to operate 151 trains in 109 routes, said railways in a press statement.

The railways also added that the trains will run at 160 kmph. The idea which was initially mooted a few years ago has gained momentum recently after NITI Aayog and Ministry of railways framed a detailed blueprint for allotment of slots, ownership of maintenance facilities, terminals and rolling stock.

Former union minister and DMK's Lok Sabha floor leader TR Baalu on Friday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In the letter, he stated that "Railways is the cheapest transportation in the country. Privatising railways is not only a move against the welfare of the people, but it will also have a long-term cascading effect".

He added that Indian railways is the largest employer with lakhs of employees whose jobs are now at risk with this move. He urged the government to reconsider the decision as it would add to the burden on the common people of the country.

Besides, the CPI and PMK have also urged the ministry of railways to drop the move to allow the private players to operate trains in 109 routes as it would affect the common public who mostly relay the railways for their transportation.