Three jumbo deaths in a day

Published: 03rd July 2020 12:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2020 12:48 PM

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Thursday saw the death of three elephants in the Coimbatore forest division. In the first case, a female elephant, aged 35, was shot to death at Kandiyur near Mettupalayam. The Forest officials arrested two persons in connection with the case. In another incident, one of the two sick female elephants, which were receiving treatment for the past ten days, died at Sirumugai in Coimbatore. In the third instance, a male elephant was electrocuted to death in The Nilgiris district.

Sources in the Forest Department said that the bullet reportedly hit the animal's brain by piercing through her left ear. The jumbo succumbed to her injuries, owing to severe blood loss, in farmland at Kandiyur. Forest Veterinary Officer A Sugumar conducted the postmortem examination. "A corrugated sharp-edged metal piece, suspected to be bullets used in country-made guns, was found in the animal's brain," said District Forest Officer (DFO) D Venkatesh.

The Mettupalayam forest officials arrested two siblings -- G Ramasamy (63) and G Krishnaswamy (55) from Thekkampatty -- in connection with the animal's death. An inquiry revealed that the duo had decided to kill the elephant after the latter's herd was frequently seen consuming the green fodder grown for cattle in Kandiyur. The suspects have been booked under Section 9 of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

Death in Sirumugai

About the jumbo that died without responding to treatment, the DFO said, "The animal was aged 22, and Forest Veterinary Officer A Sugumar conducted its postmortem examination. The exact cause of the animal's death will be known only after the lab test of its vital organs." The DFO said that all elephants, except the one in Kandiyur, died naturally.

President of Nature Conservation Society (NCS), a city-based NGO, N I Jalaluddin demanded that a committee consisting of biologists and environmentalists should be formed to conduct a study on the natural death of elephants in Coimbatore forest division, as 139 deaths have been reported since 2011. "In the recent times, jumbo deaths have also been reported from the neighbouring forest divisions like Sathyamangalam (nine deaths due to various reasons), Hasanaur (seven cases), and The Nilgiris," he stated.

In the third case, the elephant died of electrocution at a private property spread over 42 acres near Masinagudi in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR). "The jumbo must have pulled an electrical line while eating bamboo shoots and died. The animal's tusks are intact," said a senior forest official.

               

