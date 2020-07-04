STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Family cardholders to get essentials in July too

Palaniswami recalled that the lockdown has been in force since March 24 and initially, the State government announced a Rs 3,280-crore relief package for the family cardholders.

Published: 04th July 2020 06:53 AM

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced that essential commodities - rice, one kg each of sugar and toor dal and one litre of cooking oil will be supplied to all family cardholders for the month of July too, due to extension of lockdown. 

In a statement, the CM said with a view to avoiding crowding, tokens will be distributed at doorsteps between July 6 and 9 with the date and time on which they will receive the supply from July 10. In containment zones, the essentials would be delivered at doorsteps. Palaniswami recalled that the lockdown has been in force since March 24 and initially, the State government announced a Rs 3,280-crore relief package for the family cardholders.

Accordingly, 2.01 crore rice cardholders received Rs 1,000 in cash and essential commodities free of cost. He said in the entire country, only in Tamil Nadu essential commodities have been given free of cost for April, May, June and July to ensure food security of the people. Palaniswami also requested the public to receive their PDS supply by maintaining physical distance and wearing masks.

Rice, dal for students
The government will provide rice and dal to students in standards I to VIII, who are benefiting under the MGR Nutritious Meal Programme in view of the Covid-19 situation. In all, 41.61 lakh students will get 16,139 metric tonnes of rice and 5,208 metric tonnes of dal for the month of May. 

Comments

Kaamegowda, who built 16 ponds, with his sheep at Kundinibetta Hill | SHRIRAM BN
Who is Karnataka's 'Lake Man', the one PM Modi mentioned on 'Mann ki Baat'?
