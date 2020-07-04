STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Gang made crores blackmailing women with their obscene videos

A Keelakarai native, now an undergraduate engineering student in Germany, is believed to have masterminded the extortion, police said.

Pornography

Representational image

By Express News Service

RAMANATHAPURAM: The district police on Thursday arrested two members of a six-member gang that reportedly extorted Rs 7.5 lakh from a Keelakarai resident using her nude videos and morphed photographs. A Keelakarai native, now an undergraduate engineering student in Germany, is believed to have masterminded the extortion, police said.

The married woman recently contacted Superintendent of Police (SP) V Varun Kumar on his dedicated number — 9489919722 — and informed him about a gang that extorts money from women it befriended on Instagram. She said the gang befriended her on the social media platform and sought her photographs.  
The gang then coerced her into appearing nude on video calls, saying that her morphed photographs would be posted on social media if she did not oblige. The gang used the recorded video calls to extort a total of Rs 7.5 lakh from her, the complainant claimed.

Subsequent to the complaint, the district police launched an investigation and the needle of suspicion pointed at one Mohammed Mohideen of Keelakarai, an undergraduate engineering student in Germany. According to police, Mohideen, with the help of his five friends in India  — JasamKani of Tirunelveli, Bard Faizul of Keelakarai, Mohammed Ibrahim Noor of Puducherry, Mohammed Jazim of Nagapattinam, and Fasith Ali of Chennai — had extorted money running into several crores of rupees — from many women. 

