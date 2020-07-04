Pudukottai SP, collector vow speedy justice as 7-year-old sexual assault, murder victim laid to rest

Sowmya Mani By

PUDUKKOTTAI: The seven-year-old girl who was sexually assaulted and murdered in Yembal, Aranthangi was laid to rest on Friday. The family members of the child collected her body from Pudukkottai Medical College Hospital on Friday. District Collector P Uma Maheshwari and SP Arun Sakthikumar paid their final respects at the hospital and vowed speedy justice.

While the postmortem was completed on Thursday, family members came forward to collect the body only on Friday. They were demanding `50 lakh compensation and said they would come to the hospital only if they were granted the amount. On Friday, the Collector handed over two cheques of Rs 9,12,500 each to the family. Of this, Rs 5 lakh was granted by the State government and the remaining under the SC/ST Act.

The girl, who had gone missing from her house on Tuesday, was found in torn dress, with multiple bruises on her body, in a pond near her house on Wednesday evening. Police arrested her neighbour — 25-year-old Raja — and he has confessed to the crime. He had attempted to rape her and then as she screamed, he murdered her. “We are making a rock solid case and we will ensure the accused gets maximum punishment. We are gathering all evidence and witnesses,” said Sakthikumar.

The collector also said that they would be taking strict action against perpetrators of violence against women and children. “We will slap the Goondas Act on people who commit violence against women and children. The district social welfare office and child protection office would be conducting awareness programmes to educate people,” said the collector.