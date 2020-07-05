4,280 fresh cases, 65 deaths in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu recorded over 4,000 new Covid-19 cases for the third day in a row. The state saw 4,280 fresh cases against 35,426 people being tested. As TN’s caseload reaches 1,07,001, 65 deaths were also recorded, taking the toll to 1,450.

Days before Chennai exits an intense lockdown, the city accounted for 1,842 of the new cases. Its surrounding districts of Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur accounted for 215, 133 and 251 cases respectively. Together the capital in its surroundings accounted for 57 per cent of new cases, compared to 90 per cent on June 7.

Indicating the shift in caseload to the southern districts, Madurai reported another 352 cases on Saturday, taking its tally to a whopping 3,776. On June 4, the district’s total number of cases was just 283. On Saturday, the State government extended Madurai’s intense lockdown by another week till July 12.

Including Chennai, 14 districts now have over 1,000 Covid cases. The city finally hit the 10,000-test mark, with corporation data showing it tested 10,142 people on July 3. With 2,214 more people being discharged, the total number of recoveries stands at 60,592, while 44,956 cases are still active. Among the 65 deaths recorded on Sunday, 37 were from Chennai.