CM Palaniswami lays foundation for Kallakurichi Medical College

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday laid the foundation for the Kallakurichi Medical College to be established at a cost of Rs 381.76 crore, through the video conferencing facility at the secretariat. The college will come up in 8.328-hectare land at Siruvangur village in Kallakurichi district. This college will be started with 150 MBBS students.

In 2019, the State government obtained permission for 11 new medical colleges, and of them, the foundation had already been laid for the colleges at Ramanathapuram, Virudhunagar, Dindigul, Tiruppur, Namakkal, Nagapattinam, Krishnagiri, and Tiruvallur district.

An official release here said of the Rs 381.76 crore, the Central government’s share is 60 per cent (Rs 195 crore) and the State government’s share is 40 per cent (Rs 186.76). In the first phase, the Tamil Nadu government has released Rs 110 crore while the Centre has disbursed Rs 50 crore. The buildings for the new medical college will be constructed at a cost of Rs 132.50 crore, the hospital buildings attached to the college will be built at a cost of Rs 182.79 crore and Rs 66.47 crore will be spent on building hostels, residential quarters, etc.,

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister also inaugurated a Primary Health Centre at Nettur in Tiruveliveli district (Rs 1.20 crore), new buildings for PHCs at Kallankurichi (Ariyalur district), Pelara Halli (Dharmapuri district), Thirupachethi (Sivagangai district), Kasankadu and Kathiramangalam (Thanjavur district), P Dharmathupatti (Theni district), Melathevanallur (Tirunelveli district) and Velliraveli (Tiruppur district), at a total cost of Rs 4.72 crore.