Committee to advise on semester exams formed

The Tamil Nadu Higher Education Department on Saturday formed a 11-member committee to make recommendations regarding the conduct of University semester exams.

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Higher Education Department on Saturday formed a 11-member committee to make recommendations regarding the conduct of University semester exams.The committee, headed by the principal secretary to the higher education department, was formed based on the guidelines issued by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

“Universities under the aegis of the higher education department are not in a position to conduct the semester exams in view of the pandemic outbreak,” the order noted. The committee has been asked to make recommendations about semester exams based on  UGC guidelines. 

The committee also comprises of of the principal secretary to the Youth and Sports Welfare Department, Secretary to the Tamil Development and Information Department, Commissioner of Technical Education and the Vice Chancellors of Anna University, Bharathidasan University, Annamalai University, Alagappa University, Manonmaniam Sundaranar University, Tamil University and Tamil Nadu Physical Education and Sports University.

‘Govt should pay school fees for students’
CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Friday ordered notice to authorities, regarding a plea that sought quashing of a GO preventing school and college managements from collecting fees. According to Arulraj, the petitioner, the management of St Francis Xavier’s Matriculation School in Alwarpet ran an unaided school and depended wholly on fees paid by students to pay salaries to its employees. He argued, with the GO being issued, the government was disrupting the educational process. “Thus, the government should pay the fees,” he submitted.

