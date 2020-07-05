Committee to study jumbo deaths in Kovai

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The state forest department has formed a special committee to study the elephant deaths reported in Coimbatore forest division, particularly in Sirumugai forest range.

The decision comes in the wake of deaths of 15 elephants, including the eight fatalities reported in Sirumugai forest range alone, between January 1 and July 4.

Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (wildlife) Shekar Kumar Niraj would be heading the panel, according to a government order.

The committee members are Elephant experts Ajay Desai from Bangalore and Sivaganeson from Chennai, Indo-American Society (Chennai) Managing Trustee Dr Arivalagan, Veterinarian (Theni) M Kalaivanan, Veterinarian (Chennai) Dr A Pradeep, and Boominathan of World Wide Fund (WWF) Coimbatore.

The team is tasked to investigate and ascertain the scientific cause for each death, evaluate location and circumstances, the order said, adding that the team would also evaluate the deaths with reference to habitations, disease, other natural causes and any other reasons other than natural causes.

Speaking to reporters here, Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (Coimbatore) Debasis Jhana said that the team would be completing the study within six months.

"The forest department will also plant bamboos in places where elephants frequent in Sirumugai range. Bamboos are one of the favourite foods and we have found that 'Prosopis Juliflora' is abundantly available. The team will also investigate whether consumption of 'Prosopis Juliflora' is affecting the elephants," Jhana said.

Stating that the number of deaths are not alarming, the official said, "In 2011, 16 elephants died. 14 of them died in 2013, while 17 died in 2014. A total of 22 elephants died in 2016 and 19 died in 2017. Hence, the division is witnessing 14 deaths on an average every year."



Except the Kandiyur incident, in which a female elephant was shot dead by two farmers, the official said, all 14 others are natural deaths due to diseases.

Refuting allegations that 12 elephants died within a 10-day period, Jhana said, "These deaths were reported during the first six months of the year and the numbers are expected to come down in the second half of 2020. Summer and non-availability of good quality food inside forests are other factors that could have caused deaths. We are not hiding any information about the deaths," the official said.