Friends of Police temporarily banned in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Following the alleged involvement of Friends of Police (FoP) at the father-son duo murder at Sathankulam, at least three Deputy Inspector Generals of Police have banned FoP at their jurisdictions.

The statement was sent by the DIGs of Madurai, Villupuram and Tirunelveli. A source said that the Director-General of Police has verbally ordered the Tamil Nadu police not to use FoP.

The districts where FoP is banned as of Sunday afternoon are Tiruchy, Karur, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Pudukottai, Villupuram, Tirunelveli, Thenkasi, Thoothukudi, Kanniyakumari, Villupuram, Cuddalore and Kallakurichi.