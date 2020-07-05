STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Is policing possible without violence?

It also hurts those few police personnel who spend a lifetime serving the public

Published: 05th July 2020 05:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2020 05:56 AM   |  A+A-

ILLUSTRATION : amit bandre

By Express News Service

Can policing not happen without violence? What happens when the violence gets out of control and the problem becomes systemic? Those who have faced the violence tell Express that the physical injuries fade away with time but the mental trauma continues to haunt them. It also hurts those few police personnel who spend a lifetime serving the public

‘People lost a champion of rights’  
Eswari fought against a liquor outlet for the sake of her family. However, she received a slap from a high-ranking police officer for insisting on relocating the shop. The humiliation and mental agony of that slap in full public glare has still not left her. She has stopped making public appearances. But for the incident, she might have remained a vocal champion of rights for her people, says her friend.

‘Cops are under pressure’  
Policemen say there aren’t enough personnel at stations, which increases workload. Harsh treatment by seniors, deadline pressure, lack sleep and inability to spend time with family increases stress, they add. But for the State government’s annual 3-day welfare programme, not much is being done for the betterment of the cops, some add.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
custodial torture
India Matters
A COVID-19 patient being taken to a hospital at Fancy bazaar area in Guwahati Friday July 3 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi institute claims to 'cure' Covid through cosmic sound therapy
For representational purposes
Ayurveda for Covid patients? Clinical trials show positive results
Staff members dispose of PPE kit waste in LNJP Hospital. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
PPE, masks, gloves: Covid-19 waste leads to environmental problem
World Health Organisation (File Photo | AP)
About 20% of COVID-19 patients develop 'severe disease': WHO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sanju Samson (Photo | PTI)
In Conversation | "I never compare myself or anyone with MS Dhoni": Sanju Samson
World Health Organisation (File Photo | AP)
About 20% of COVID-19 patients develop 'severe disease': WHO
Gallery
What is a 'Tom Cruise Movie'? Doesn't it signify something more than (just) adrenaline rush? While the 58-year-old might be the best action hero on the planet, his genuinely mindblowing acting skills look distant with all the cars flying, guns blazing and
Happy birthday Tom Cruise: The action hero we envy and born-actor we miss
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp