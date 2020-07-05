Is policing possible without violence?

By Express News Service

Can policing not happen without violence? What happens when the violence gets out of control and the problem becomes systemic? Those who have faced the violence tell Express that the physical injuries fade away with time but the mental trauma continues to haunt them. It also hurts those few police personnel who spend a lifetime serving the public

‘People lost a champion of rights’

Eswari fought against a liquor outlet for the sake of her family. However, she received a slap from a high-ranking police officer for insisting on relocating the shop. The humiliation and mental agony of that slap in full public glare has still not left her. She has stopped making public appearances. But for the incident, she might have remained a vocal champion of rights for her people, says her friend.

‘Cops are under pressure’

Policemen say there aren’t enough personnel at stations, which increases workload. Harsh treatment by seniors, deadline pressure, lack sleep and inability to spend time with family increases stress, they add. But for the State government’s annual 3-day welfare programme, not much is being done for the betterment of the cops, some add.