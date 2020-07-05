Jumbo shot dead: Police officially informed

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Three days after a female elephant was shot dead by two farmers in Kandiyur near Mettupalayam, Coimbatore forest department officials on Saturday officially intimated the police department about the incident.

The forest department officials had stated that the case would be handed over to police to investigate how the farmers gained possession of a country-made rifle.

An NGO has been demanding for registration of a case against the farmers under Arms Act.

According to a senior forest official, "We produced the two accused G Ramasamy (55) and G Krishnasamy (66) before the Mettupalayam judicial magistrate. They were remanded. The magistrate had said further directions on procedures to handle the firearm and the bullets would be issued on Monday."

"On our part, we have registered cases against the duo under Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, as the animal falls under schedule 1 of the law. We will submit all the evidence and ensure they are punished with imprisonment and considerable fine," said the official.

The 35-year-old elephant, which was part of a herd that visited the village in search of food, was shot dead by two farmers on Wednesday night.

According to an official, farmers were disgruntled after the herd started damaging fodder crops meant for cattle. "Initially, they tried to chase away the animals by bursting crackers. However, the female animal was shot after she became aggressive and started chasing the farmers," the official said.