STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

New Tiruchy range DIG orders not to use Friends of Police for police works

It is to be noted that the Friends of Police came under severe criticism following the allegations about their involvement in the police brutality in Sathankulam.

Published: 05th July 2020 12:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2020 03:38 PM   |  A+A-

‘Friends of police' voluenteers directing traffic in Perumbavoor

‘Friends of police' volunteers directing traffic in Perumbavoor

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: New Tiruchy range DIG orders police officials in the range not to involve the Friends of Police volunteers in any sort of police works hereafter.

While speaking to TNIE, Z Annie Vijaya, Tiruchy range DIG on Sunday said, "Under the guidance of senior officials, a special order has been placed to police officials in all five districts under the Tiruchy range to not to use any of the Friends of Police volunteers for any sort of police works. Earlier such volunteers were used for assisting in controlling crowds in public gathering events, vehicle check-ups, traffic control, sometimes investigations and other sorts. As these volunteers are not properly trained, the department has decided not to use them from now on. Strict guidance was given to the cops not to even allow them into the police station."

She also added that the actions will be taken if any cops use such volunteers for police works here onwards.

It is to be noted that the Friends of Police came under severe criticism following the allegations about their involvement in the police brutality in Sathankulam.

Friends of Police temporarily banned in Tamil Nadu

At least three Deputy Inspector Generals of Police have banned FoP at their jurisdictions.

The statement was sent by the DIGs of Madurai, Villupuram and Tirunelveli. A source said that the Director-General of Police has verbally ordered the Tamil Nadu police not to use FoP.

The districts where FoP is banned as of Sunday afternoon are Tiruchy, Karur, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Pudukottai, Villupuram, Tirunelveli, Thenkasi, Thoothukudi, Kanniyakumari, Villupuram, Cuddalore and Kallakurichi.

Villupuram SP S Radhakrishnan on Sunday announced that Friends of Police will not be involved in police department's work. The announcement comes after the custodial killing of traders Jayaraj and Bennicks in Thoothukudi revealed sizeable involvement of six members of Sathankulam FoP to have helped in police in the torture of the duo. 

Villupuram SP S Radhakrishnan told Express, "Over 600 FoP members had been dismissed from involving in direct policing services including traffic control and duty in police stations. Instead, they will be kept for social servicing activities that don't directly involve or represent the police department but they'll work in coordination. This is not a complete dismantle of the FoP  community, we are only regulating and reassigning them to the original purpose for which it was created, 27 years ago." 

Further Villupuram range DIG Ezhilarasan ordered the same to Superintendents of Cuddalore and Kallakurichi districts, said an official. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Friends of Police police Z Annie Vijaya
India Matters
A hair-stylist wearing protective suit attends to a customer at a salon that opened after a gap of three months owing to COVID-19 pandemic at Kandivali in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Migrant workers flocking back to Mumbai for work
For representational purposes
Another dog tests positive for coronavirus in US
The 1,013 grams of gold ornaments and 3.2 kg of silver ornaments recovered from the possession of property offender Baswaraju Prakash on Saturday
This burglar lives in a villa and drives an SUV
A migrant worker’s family returns to their hometown with their belongings on Saturday, apprehensive about the increasing number of Covid cases in Bengaluru | Shriram B N
Techies from North Karnataka logging out of IT City

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Where are you headed? A policeman seems to ask as a person who is coming out of the Challanam fishing harbour which was shut after a fisherwoman tested positive of COVID-19 in Kochi. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Kerala government makes facemask, social distancing mandatory for one year
A woman wearing a mask as a precaution against the coronavirus walks through a waterlogged street during monsoon rains in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Heavy rains lash Mumbai, yellow alert issued for city and neighbouring areas
Gallery
Lionel Messi has won everything with Barcelona. Arguably the finest footballer in the world, Messi is now 33-years-old his current contract with the Catalan powerhouse runs out next year. Loyal fans dream of a poetic end to the Messiah's career - where he dons no other colours but that of Barcelona's. But Manchester City seem to show the potential to spoil their plans as rumours of Messi leaving Nou Camp for England becoming stronger day by day.
Lionel Messi leaving Barcelona for Manchester City: What are the odds?
What is a 'Tom Cruise Movie'? Doesn't it signify something more than (just) adrenaline rush? While the 58-year-old might be the best action hero on the planet, his genuinely mindblowing acting skills look distant with all the cars flying, guns blazing and
Happy birthday Tom Cruise: The action hero we envy, born-actor we miss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp