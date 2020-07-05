New Tiruchy range DIG orders not to use Friends of Police for police works

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: New Tiruchy range DIG orders police officials in the range not to involve the Friends of Police volunteers in any sort of police works hereafter.

While speaking to TNIE, Z Annie Vijaya, Tiruchy range DIG on Sunday said, "Under the guidance of senior officials, a special order has been placed to police officials in all five districts under the Tiruchy range to not to use any of the Friends of Police volunteers for any sort of police works. Earlier such volunteers were used for assisting in controlling crowds in public gathering events, vehicle check-ups, traffic control, sometimes investigations and other sorts. As these volunteers are not properly trained, the department has decided not to use them from now on. Strict guidance was given to the cops not to even allow them into the police station."

She also added that the actions will be taken if any cops use such volunteers for police works here onwards.

It is to be noted that the Friends of Police came under severe criticism following the allegations about their involvement in the police brutality in Sathankulam.

Friends of Police temporarily banned in Tamil Nadu

At least three Deputy Inspector Generals of Police have banned FoP at their jurisdictions.

The statement was sent by the DIGs of Madurai, Villupuram and Tirunelveli. A source said that the Director-General of Police has verbally ordered the Tamil Nadu police not to use FoP.

The districts where FoP is banned as of Sunday afternoon are Tiruchy, Karur, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Pudukottai, Villupuram, Tirunelveli, Thenkasi, Thoothukudi, Kanniyakumari, Villupuram, Cuddalore and Kallakurichi.

Villupuram SP S Radhakrishnan on Sunday announced that Friends of Police will not be involved in police department's work. The announcement comes after the custodial killing of traders Jayaraj and Bennicks in Thoothukudi revealed sizeable involvement of six members of Sathankulam FoP to have helped in police in the torture of the duo.

Villupuram SP S Radhakrishnan told Express, "Over 600 FoP members had been dismissed from involving in direct policing services including traffic control and duty in police stations. Instead, they will be kept for social servicing activities that don't directly involve or represent the police department but they'll work in coordination. This is not a complete dismantle of the FoP community, we are only regulating and reassigning them to the original purpose for which it was created, 27 years ago."

Further Villupuram range DIG Ezhilarasan ordered the same to Superintendents of Cuddalore and Kallakurichi districts, said an official.