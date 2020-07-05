Puducherry CM blames Lt Governor Kiran Bedi over delay in presentation of annual budget for the UT

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Chief Minister V Narayanasamy today blamed Lt Governor Kiran Bedi for delay in presentation of the annual budget for the fiscal 2020-21, while making it clear that his ministry was not responsible for the delay.

Briefing newsmen through an audio video clip, he said that the administration has submitted budget proposals to Lt Governor in February, so that the budget could be presented in the Legislative Assembly in April. But the Lt Governor raised several queries and returned the file with much delay. After preparing the budget file once again in consultation with the Finance Secretary it was resent to Bedi, which was forwarded to Union Home Ministry for approval.

Narayanasamy said that already the Union Home Secretary has approved and now the draft budget is awaiting approval from the Union Home Minister. The Home ministry’s approval is expected within a couple of days, following which the budget would be presented in the Assembly, said Narayanasamy. A vote on accounts was passed in the Assembly in March for expenditure from April to June .

Narayanasamy expressed hope that the Centre would provide Puducherry its share of funds for GST which is due for 4 months from March to June , as well as other pending dues .

The Chief minister said that the Union Territory has recorded a COVID-19 recovery rate of more than 56 percent and death rate of 1.4 percent and called upon people to strictly follow lockdown rules, as cases surge.

There were demands from several quarters that a total lockdown should be adopted on Sundays in Puducherry, as in Chennai and other cities, said Chief Minister , But such a measure alone will not help , as seen in Chennai where the incidence of the infection continued to surge., he said . People need to adhere to the norms of lockdown, for containment of COVID-19. Narayanasamy said that containment zones were established in places like Muthialpet, Rainbow nagar and other places where there was a concentration of cases.