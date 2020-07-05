STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Puducherry CM blames Lt Governor Kiran Bedi over delay in presentation of annual budget for the UT

After preparing the budget file once again in consultation with the Finance Secretary it was resent  to Bedi, which was forwarded to Union Home Ministry for approval.

Published: 05th July 2020 08:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2020 09:28 PM   |  A+A-

Kiran Bedi

Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Chief Minister V Narayanasamy today blamed Lt Governor Kiran Bedi for delay in presentation of the annual budget for the fiscal 2020-21, while making it clear that his ministry was not responsible for the delay.

Briefing newsmen through an audio video clip, he said that the administration has submitted budget proposals to Lt Governor in February, so that the budget could be presented in the Legislative Assembly in April. But the Lt Governor raised several queries and returned the file with much delay. After preparing the budget file once again in consultation with the Finance Secretary it was resent  to Bedi, which was forwarded to Union Home Ministry for approval.

Narayanasamy said that already the Union Home Secretary has approved  and now the draft budget is awaiting approval from the Union Home Minister. The Home ministry’s approval is expected within a couple of days, following which the budget would be presented in the Assembly, said Narayanasamy. A vote on accounts was passed in the Assembly in March for expenditure from April to June .

Narayanasamy expressed hope that the Centre would provide Puducherry its share of funds for GST which is due for 4 months from March to June  , as well as other pending dues .

The Chief minister said that the Union Territory has recorded a COVID-19 recovery rate of more than 56 percent and death rate of 1.4 percent and called upon people to strictly follow lockdown rules, as cases surge.

There were demands from several quarters that a total lockdown should be adopted on Sundays in Puducherry, as in Chennai and other cities, said Chief Minister , But such a measure alone will not   help , as seen in Chennai where the incidence of the infection continued to surge., he said .  People need to adhere to the norms of lockdown, for containment of COVID-19. Narayanasamy said that containment zones were established in places like Muthialpet, Rainbow nagar and other places where there was a concentration of cases.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kiran Bedi V Narayanasamy Puducherry
India Matters
A hair-stylist wearing protective suit attends to a customer at a salon that opened after a gap of three months owing to COVID-19 pandemic at Kandivali in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Migrant workers flocking back to Mumbai for work
For representational purposes
Another dog tests positive for coronavirus in US
The 1,013 grams of gold ornaments and 3.2 kg of silver ornaments recovered from the possession of property offender Baswaraju Prakash on Saturday
This burglar lives in a villa and drives an SUV
A migrant worker’s family returns to their hometown with their belongings on Saturday, apprehensive about the increasing number of Covid cases in Bengaluru | Shriram B N
Techies from North Karnataka logging out of IT City

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Where are you headed? A policeman seems to ask as a person who is coming out of the Challanam fishing harbour which was shut after a fisherwoman tested positive of COVID-19 in Kochi. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Kerala government makes facemask, social distancing mandatory for one year
A woman wearing a mask as a precaution against the coronavirus walks through a waterlogged street during monsoon rains in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Heavy rains lash Mumbai, yellow alert issued for city and neighbouring areas
Gallery
Lionel Messi has won everything with Barcelona. Arguably the finest footballer in the world, Messi is now 33-years-old his current contract with the Catalan powerhouse runs out next year. Loyal fans dream of a poetic end to the Messiah's career - where he dons no other colours but that of Barcelona's. But Manchester City seem to show the potential to spoil their plans as rumours of Messi leaving Nou Camp for England becoming stronger day by day.
Lionel Messi leaving Barcelona for Manchester City: What are the odds?
What is a 'Tom Cruise Movie'? Doesn't it signify something more than (just) adrenaline rush? While the 58-year-old might be the best action hero on the planet, his genuinely mindblowing acting skills look distant with all the cars flying, guns blazing and
Happy birthday Tom Cruise: The action hero we envy, born-actor we miss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp