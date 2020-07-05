Weighing stones unearthed from Keezhadi

Vignesh V By

Express News Service

SIVAGANGA: In a span of two weeks, the State Archaeological department has unearthed four weighing stones from Keezhadi site. Sources said that the latest find is another piece of evidence for trade activities during the pre-historic era.

Deputy Director of the archaeology department R Sivanandan said that all four stones weighing 8, 18, 150 and 300 grams, with a flat base, are made of basalt and are spherical in shape, black in colour and finely polished.

“These stones could have been used to weigh objects. They were found near a furnace along with iron and copper objects and glass slags. The presence of charcoal in all levels, especially in the furnace found 0.61 metre below the ground level, suggests this was a foundry or used for firing activities. This means the site could have been an industrial area to produce beads,” he said.

Another significant factor is the stones’ weight in grams. “In the modern world, we still measure expensive items (like gold) in grams. So, the stones were used for measuring the weight of small items like beads. The department has so far not found any scale that could weigh the stones and beads. The weighing scale could have been ruined with the passage of time,” he said.

‘Stones found with iron objects’

During earlier excavations (both by ASI and State archaeology department), stones were found but not the ones that weigh 300 grams. “On Saturday, we unearthed a stone weighing 5 grams,” he pointed out. Sivanandan further said that the 300-gram stone that measures 57.88 mm in diametre was found at a depth of 1.45 metre along with a copper object and glass slag on July 3.

The 150-gram stone was found at a depth of 1.5m along with an iron object on June 24 and an 18-gm stone was found at a depth of 1.53 metres on June 20. “The 8-gram stone was found at a depth of 1.22 metres along with iron objects on June 25,” he said.

The new-found 300 gm stone

During earlier excavations (both by ASI and State archaeology department) the stones were found but not the ones that weigh 300 grams. “On Saturday, we unearthed a stone weighing 5 grams,” Sivanandan pointed out. The 300 gram stone measures 57.88 mm in diametre