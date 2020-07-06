STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Are we giving a cold shoulder to the homeless due to COVID-19 scare?

The Covid scare has increased the distance between the homeless and shelters run by the civic body.

For representational purposes (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)

By Nirupama Viswanathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The COVID scare has increased the distance between the homeless and shelters run by the civic body. Even as Corporation officials are trying hard to keep the virus away from the shelter homes, as many as 12 inmates of the Mandaveli shelter tested positive on Sunday. It is still unclear how the infection crept into the home as no new inmates were brought in over the last two weeks.

The NGOs too are unable to accommodate new inmates in their shelters unless they are first tested. At present, there is no protocol in place for what is to be done when a homeless person is rescued, said volunteers. KV Kishore Kumar, director, The Banyan, said, “During normal times, people help homeless persons. Now, there is no such possibility because of fear about contracting disease.” He recounted an incident last week when a man in his was found with a deep cut in his skull, at Kotturpuram.

“He was first rushed to the Royapettah GH and then to the RGGGH. His wounds were dressed, but he was not admitted because he was not a Covid patient,” he said. The man is now accommodated alone in an shelter that is not in use.  “Our ability to help depends on a few good-hearted government officials,” Kishore Kumar said. S Nagarajan, former additional secretary in Health and Family Welfare department, and Alby John, Regional Deputy Commissioner (South), Chennai Corporation, were helpful, he added. 

Khaalid Ahamed, founder of the Uravugal Trust, said that if at all homeless individuals are tested, keeping them safe until results arrive, proves to be a challenge.  Harilal R, programme manager for The Banyan agreed. “NGOs can’t keep the homeless between the time samples are lifted and results are returned. It can affect the safety of others,” he said. 

However, Corporation officials said their rescue operations have not been affected by Covid containment operations. “Everyday we rescue around 40-50 people,” said an official. Another senior Corporation official said the NGOs may contact the Corporation’s shelter coordinator to arrange tests for homeless. “In cases they cannot bring them for testing, we even go to the location,” he said.

