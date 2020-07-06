Demand to scrap NEET grows louder again amid coronavirus lockdown

Sushmitha Ramakrishnan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Observing that the pandemic and subsequent lockdown have widened the learning gap between students who have access to the internet and those who do not, students and activists have again urged the government to cancel NEET.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) had recently postponed the test to September 13. Abdul (name changed), a class XII student from Chinnakodungaiyur said that he did not apply for the test fearing he would not clear it. “While travelling on the bus, I spoke to some private school students. They took coaching for a whole year and practised tests on the internet every weekend,” he said, elaborating on why he was intimidated by the exam process. “I only have my books and an old TV. We do not even have a smartphone,” he added.

Priyadharshini, another class XII student, goes to a private school in Perambur and has been attending NEET coaching classes since last summer. “My parents had paid `1 lakh for the classes. When the lockdown was imposed the coaching got cancelled. However, they soon launched online classes. I don’t think I would have continued my preparation without the online classes,” she said.

Though CM Edappadi K Palaniswami launched free online coaching classes for aspirants from government school students, many do not have smart devices or access to internet to make use of the opportunity, said PK Ilamaran from the Tamil Nadu Government School Teachers Association.

“No matter how hard government school students prepare, they will not get a level playing ground. Many poor medical aspirants did not have food to eat during the lockdown, let alone high-speed internet,” he added. Since its introduction, NEET has been received bitterly in Tamil Nadu. Many allege the test to be a tool of ‘CBSE imposition’ on the State, as majority of the exam questions are based out of NCERT textbooks.

The government’s free coaching classes, which already commenced late in August last year, was suspended mid-December owing to local body elections. While the classes resumed in some centres by February, it stopped again as class XII practical exams and revision tests began. And then with the lockdown, the whole process came to a screeching halt.