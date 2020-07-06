STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kiran Bedi denies any delay in recommending Puducherry budget proposals to home ministry

Bedi was responding to Chief Minister V Narayanasamy’s charge that she was responsible for the delay in the presentation of the annual budget for 2020-2021

Kiran Bedi

Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Lt Governor Kiran Bedi on Monday emphatically denied that there was any delay on her part in recommending the budget proposals of the Puducherry administration to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) for approval.

Responding to Chief Minister V Narayanasamy’s charge that she was responsible for the delay in the presentation of the annual budget for 2020-2021, Bedi said the file for recommending budget estimates to the MHA was submitted to her on May 7. After getting the required inputs from the finance department, she recommended the annual budget to the MHA on May 13.

Thereafter, the MHA sought certain clarifications and the file was resubmitted to the Lt Governor on June 10. On the same day, approval was accorded by her and sent to the MHA, said Bedi.

The approvals accorded on both occasions have been reflected in the list of files disposed and published at weekend by Raj Nivas, said Bedi.

File for payment of wages for garbage cleaning work approved on July 1

Bedi also said that a grant of Rs 33.78 lakh to Yanam Municipality towards payment for garbage cleaning work was “approved with observation” by her on July 1 (on the day the sanitary workers stopped work after not receiving wages for five months).

Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao had questioned the delay in granting approval and wanted to know the reason for non-payment of wages to sanitary workers still. He said action should be taken against whoever is responsible for it as garbage has accumulated for six days now.

