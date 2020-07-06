STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

More than 500 people take part in gangster's funeral in Villupuram

The villagers alleged that though police personnel from Kandamangalam had been deployed there, they did not question or stop the crowd.

Published: 06th July 2020 12:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2020 12:46 AM   |  A+A-

Over 200 people walked to the funeral spot. (Photo | ENS)

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: Over 500 people took part in the funeral ceremony of a 19-year-old gangster at Vazhudavoor of Villupuram, who was killed by a rival gang in Puducherry. 

According to sources, Muralidharan (19), a notorious rowdy from Vazhudavoor near Kandamangalam in Villupuram, along with his friends including Chandru (23) of Kodathur, had gone to Pillayarkuppam in Puducherry on Thursday with a mission to murder one Arun, whom Muralidharan and his brother had an enmity with.

However, Arun escaped the attempt. But, Muralidharan and his friends were roaming around in Pillayarkuppam with scythes and threatened the locals there. Meanwhile, Arun returned with his gang members and started attacking Muralidharan and Chandru, while others managed to escape. The duo was killed in the spot. Villianur police have registered a case.

Meanwhile, on Friday, the bodies of the two were handed over to their relatives after autopsy. They took the bodies to their respective villages for funeral. In the funeral of Muralidharan, more than 500 people took part.

"Though government order mandates that only up to 50 persons can take part in funeral, more than 500 took part in the funeral of Muralidharan. Nearly 100 rode on bikes before the funeral gathering and more than 200 followed them on foot," said a villager on condition of anonymity.

The villagers alleged that though police personnel from Kandamangalam had been deployed there, they did not question or stop the crowd. A video of the procession had gone viral on social media since Saturday. Many demanded severe action against those who took part in the procession.

Kandamangalam police said that they registered a case against 100 including the former panchayat president Senthil from Vazhudavoor for violating section 144 and also under sections of Disaster Management Act, 2005, and Epidemic Diseases Act, 1987. Further investigation is underway.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID 19 COVID Lockdown Coronavirus Puducherry
India Matters
A hair-stylist wearing protective suit attends to a customer at a salon that opened after a gap of three months owing to COVID-19 pandemic at Kandivali in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Migrant workers flocking back to Mumbai for work
For representational purposes
Another dog tests positive for coronavirus in US
The 1,013 grams of gold ornaments and 3.2 kg of silver ornaments recovered from the possession of property offender Baswaraju Prakash on Saturday
This burglar lives in a villa and drives an SUV
A migrant worker’s family returns to their hometown with their belongings on Saturday, apprehensive about the increasing number of Covid cases in Bengaluru | Shriram B N
Techies from North Karnataka logging out of IT City

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Where are you headed? A policeman seems to ask as a person who is coming out of the Challanam fishing harbour which was shut after a fisherwoman tested positive of COVID-19 in Kochi. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Kerala government makes facemask, social distancing mandatory for one year
A woman wearing a mask as a precaution against the coronavirus walks through a waterlogged street during monsoon rains in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Heavy rains lash Mumbai, yellow alert issued for city and neighbouring areas
Gallery
Lionel Messi has won everything with Barcelona. Arguably the finest footballer in the world, Messi is now 33-years-old his current contract with the Catalan powerhouse runs out next year. Loyal fans dream of a poetic end to the Messiah's career - where he dons no other colours but that of Barcelona's. But Manchester City seem to show the potential to spoil their plans as rumours of Messi leaving Nou Camp for England becoming stronger day by day.
Lionel Messi leaving Barcelona for Manchester City: What are the odds?
What is a 'Tom Cruise Movie'? Doesn't it signify something more than (just) adrenaline rush? While the 58-year-old might be the best action hero on the planet, his genuinely mindblowing acting skills look distant with all the cars flying, guns blazing and
Happy birthday Tom Cruise: The action hero we envy, born-actor we miss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp