Renowned Tamil scholar and son of Bharathidasan, Mannar Mannan, dies at 92

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Renowned Tamil scholar and son of famed poet Bharathidasan, Mannar Mannan alias Gopathy, died here on Monday afternoon.

He was 92 and survived by three sons and a daughter. His wife died 30 years ago.

According to his son Bharathi, Mannar Mannan won several awards including Kalaimamani of the Tamil Nadu government and Tamil Maamani of the Puducherry government. He had authored about fifty books.

He was a freedom fighter and became involved in the Indian independence struggle. He also went to jail for taking part in the linguistic struggle. He was associated with leaders like Kamaraj, Thanthai Periyar, Anna, MGR and Karunanidhi among others.

His funeral will be held at 4 PM on Tuesday.