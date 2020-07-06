Tamil Nadu Public Health panel to reconcile 236 unaccounted deaths submits report

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The committee constituted by the Director of Public Health to reconcile 236 deaths in Chennai, which were not accounted for in the State’s tally, submitted its detail report after analysing to the Health Department.

Confirming this, Dr T S Selvavinayagam, Director of Public Health said, “The committee submitted a detail report after analyzing all the deaths. The report was submitted to the government. After analyzing,the government will add the deaths to State’s tally and it will be released in the public domain.”

In June, the Directorate of Public Health found that deaths recorded in registry maintained by Chennai Corporation were not added to the State’s tally.

On June 9, Dr Selvavinayagam wrote to the Corporation Commissioner to furnish Covid-19 deaths records. The committee is headed by Dr P Vadivelan, DPH, on special duty, with members from the Directorate of Medical Education and Corporation’s Chief Health Officer Dr Jagadeesan. In its letter, the DPH also had asked the Corporation to furnish details on lab investigation reports and mention probable cause as well as confirmed cause of death. The detailed investigation death audit report consists of basic information on patients, medical history and details of 15 clinical symptoms.