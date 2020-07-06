Tricolour tribute for country’s pride lands cops in the soup

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: City Police Commissioner Sumit Sharan on Sunday ordered an inquiry with a few police personnel attached to Singanallur Police Station in Coimbatore, after the latter paid tribute to a dead peacock by wrapping the carcass in a national flag. The bizarre incident came to light after the policemen’s act was videographed and circulated in social media.

While the violation of the Flag Code of India is strongly condemned by netizens, the police personnel claimed to be unaware of such rules in place. Speaking to TNIE, they admitted to have mistakenly used the national flag to wrap the dead peacock. “We just thought of honouring our national bird before burying it. However, we were not aware of the Flag Code of India,” they added.

Sources said that the bird has died of electrocution and got stuck in a transformer near the police station. The carcass was recovered by the policemen and a member of a local non-governmental organization. After paying tribute to the bird’s carcass, they have handed it over to the forest department.

Rule book says

According to Section 5 of the Flag Code of India, the Flag shall not be used as a drapery in any form whatsoever except in State/Military/Central Paramilitary forces funerals hereinafter provided. Another section says the flag shall not be allowed to touch the ground or the floor or trail in the water