Woman kills self in Coimbatore quarantine ward

By PTI

COIMBATORE: A 40-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide on Monday after she was isolated in a ward at a Women's College which has been turned into a COVID-19 care centre, police said.

She was put on quarantine from June 30 after one of her relatives tested positive for COVID-19, the police said.

She tested negative for the infection and was about to be discharged, but she was found dead in the ward, they said.

Police, who sent her body for a postmortem, are investigating into the reason for the suicide, even as a few relatives of hers alleged negligence by the district administration caused the death.

