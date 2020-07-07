8-year-old injured in country bomb blast in Tiruvannamalai

By Express News Service

TIRUVANNAMALAI: An eight-year-old boy suffered serious injuries after a country bomb he mistook for a ball and played with, blew up. The boy, identified as K Deepak, a resident of Melkariyamangalam village in Chengam Taluk is stable and currently undergoing treatment at Government Children’s Hospital in Egmore, Chennai.

According to police, Deepak and his friend Manikandan were returning home after delivering lunch to the latter’s grandfather who had taken cattle for grazing on Saturday. When they crossed Pinjur Reserve Forest, Deepak spotted a ball-like object lying on the ground. Unaware of it being a country-made bomb planted to hunt wild animals, he picked it up and tried to nibble at it when it went off.

A shocked Manikandan ran to the village seeking help. Deepak was rushed to Chengam government hospital and then referred to Tiruvannamalai Government Medical College Hospital. He was later shifted to Stanley Hospital in Chennai, before being admitted to children’s hospital in Egmore.

The Chengam police have booked a case under Section 308 (Attempt to commit culpable homicide) of the Indian Penal Code.

Bomb was planted to hunt wild animals

