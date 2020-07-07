Brother died of custodial torture, alleges Thoothukudi woman 

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The High Court Bench issued a notice to the Thoothukudi south police on a petition filed by a woman alleging that her brother died due to police torture.

The petitioner sought a direction to transfer the investigation to CB-CID. According to the petitioner, one Shanthi of Thoothukudi, her brother Vasudevan had a dispute with his wife allegedly due to the latter's illegal affair and had applied for a divorce.

Later on February 22, 2020, she received a call from Vasudevan's wife informing her that he died in a road accident. The petitioner claimed that there was no road accident and that her brother had been beaten to death by the Thoothukudi south police, especially a head constable, after being instigated by Vasudevan's wife. Also alleging that the police personnel and Vasudevan's wife hurriedly cremated his body and did not give her the postmortem examination report, the petitioner sought the above relief. Justice R Pongiappan issued the notice and adjourned the case to July 15.