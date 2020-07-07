STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cop kicked me with boots and I bled for days: Thoothukudi woman in her plaint

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: A 40-year-old woman, who was allegedly beaten up by police officers for seeking an inquiry into the death of her elder brother, said that the police are threatening her to withdraw the complaint. The woman, Shanthi, said that she was “beaten up” at South Police Station on July 1, and an FIR was registered against her for verbally abusing the police.

According to Shanthi, her elder brother M Vasudevan (48), a TNEB wireman, was called by his superior to attend an electricity complaint in the wee hours of February 22. He died near FCI Godown complex on Palayamkottai road.

The FIR registered in connection with this on February 22 claimed that he was hit by an unidentified vehicle around 5.15 am. However, Shanthi alleged that his brother died due to brutal attacks by police, said sources. Sources added Vasudevan’s autopsy had mentioned head injuries, which the doctors claimed was caused after being hit by a vehicle.

Speaking to TNIE, Shanthi said that she was beaten up by the police personnel at South Police Station when she took the issue to the police for a detailed inquiry.

“The inspector kicked me with boots in my lower abdomen and I bled for days,” she said, adding that now the police personnel from North Police Station and a woman sub-inspector from South Police Station threatened her to withdraw her complaint against the police.Shanthi filed a case, seeking CB-CID investigation into the case.

police torture
