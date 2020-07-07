STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Custodial torture: Doctors of father-son duo quizzed

CB-CID sleuths inquired the volunteers and police personnel, including a special sub-inspector, who were present at Sathankulam station when the two traders were beaten up on June 19.

THOOTHUKUDI: The doctors who treated the two deceased traders -- P Jeyaraj and his son J Beniks -- at various stages are being inquired for sending a report to the State government, said Deputy Director (Medical Services and Family Welfare) Dr P Pon Issaki, who is also the Joint Director in-charge.

Isakki said the medical department sought an explanation from the doctors of Government Sathankulam Hospital, Government Kovilpatti Hospital and the nurses who treated the deceased at various stages. The physicians were inquired and a report on their explanation will be sent to the authorities concerned, he added. 

Meanwhile, CB-CID sleuths inquired the volunteers and police personnel, including a special sub-inspector, who were present at Sathankulam station when the two traders were beaten up on June 19 here on Monday. 

CB-CID Inspector General of Police K Shankar said the department was investigating the case from various angles. "Volunteers, relatives and friends of the deceased are being questioned. The inquiry with the volunteers began yesterday and is continuing today," he said, adding that a petition seeking custody of the five police personnel will be filed this week.

According to sources, three volunteers, including one Raja and one Esakidurai, were quizzed in connection with the Sathankulam incident at the CB-CID office on the District Police Office premises.

Similarly, 10 police personnel, including Beula Selvakumari, Francis Thomas, SSI Paulthurai, were questioned. The investigation continued till late night, sources added. One Suresh in whose car Inspector Srithar attempted to escape came to CB-CID office for inquiry. "I retrieved my car from Gangaikondan police station on Monday evening," Suresh told TNIE.

