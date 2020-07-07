Demise of Tamil scholar Mannar Mannan condoled

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and leaders of various political parties condoled the demise of renowned Tamil scholar Mannar Mannan (92), who is also the son of popular poet Bharathidasan. He died in Puducherry on Monday afternoon. He was survived by three sons and a daughter.

The Chief Minister, in his condolence message, said that he was disheartened by the demise of Mannar Mannan. He was closely associated with Thanthai Periyar, former Chief Ministers CN Annadurai, MGR and J Jayalalithaa.DMK president MK Stalin said that Mannar Mannan’s demise is an irreparable loss to the literary world.