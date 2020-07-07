STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rs 2,400 crore for 20 lakh tap connections in Tamil Nadu

Jal Jeevan Mission Director Dr C N Mahesvaran said the target was to provide 55 litre per capita per day tap water to all households before 2024.

Published: 07th July 2020

(Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State has pumped in `2,400 crore to install a minimum of 20 lakh functional household tap connections in rural areas before March 2021. Jal Jeevan Mission Director Dr C N Mahesvaran said the target was to provide 55 litre per capita per day tap water to all households before 2024.

Priority will be accorded to areas affected by arsenic and fluoride contamination and drought, areas inhabited by SC/ST communities and villages under Saansad Adarsh Gram Yojana.

Each tap connection will be linked to Aadhaar card and each asset created under the Jal Jeevan Mission will be geo-tagged. Similarly, there will be inspections by third- party agencies for infrastructure created under the mission, Mahesvaran said.

Under the project, each village panchayat can nominate a person who will be responsible for testing the water quality as per BIS:10500, using field test kits. The nominated person will submit the test report to village panchayat secretary who will in turn maintain a register to record the water quality.

Block development officer shall super check a minimum of 5 per cent taps in the village panchayat every month.

New TV channel
Chennai: A government order has been issued for establishing Thirukoil television channel to telecast the temple events across the State

