Vedanthangal denotification not discussed?

State Wildlife Board members say they were not consulted while govt claims otherwise

By SV Krishna Chaitanya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Without holding any discussions with its members, the State Board for Wildlife has recommended the forest department’s proposal to denotify 40 per cent of the Vedanthangal Bird Sanctuary. The decision has sparked outrage. Only in March did the State government tell the National Board for Wildlife that the proposal to denotify the area had been placed before the State Board. It said the concurrence of Board’s members was obtained through “circular agenda”.

However, speaking with Express, a couple of State Board members clarified that they did not give their consent. “In February, a two-page agenda note detailing the proposed denotification was delivered at my Kodaikanal residence by forest officials,” said animal rights activist Janani Krishnamurthy, a member of the State Board. “The officials who delivered it insisted that I receive it and affix my sign acknowledging the receipt of the note. The agenda was not accompanied by any supporting documents to justify the proposal, and I have not given my concurrence.”

After seeing an article in Express on denotification, Janani, had written to the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests – who is also on the State Board – seeking clarifications. “...matters as weighty as the denotification or alteration (to reduce) of the boundary of a notified sanctuary should not be treated lightly and be undertaken with due diligence,” she wrote in her mail, while asking for the decision to be put on hold and seeking full documents to be shared.A senior forest official said the agenda was submitted for circulation and members have signed it.

However, the agenda note circulated in February also stands contradictory to the forest department’s ‘no denotification’ claim. It clearly states, “Other than Vedanthangal tank, surrounding 5 km revenue land being declared as sanctuary is the reason for non-cooperation of locals. Hence, it’s proposed that the 5 km surrounding the main tank area be brought down to 3 km, and outer 2 km shall be denotified.”

