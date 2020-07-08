12 under the lens for setting ablaze elephant carcass

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Twelve persons including nine forest department staff are under the scanner for allegedly setting ablaze the carcass of an elephant that died under mysterious circumstances. Sources said that three persons, residents of a nearby village, were questioned on Monday in connection with the incident that took place deep inside the forest that comes under Saptur range in early May. Nine forest department employees - four officials and five temporary staff - were suspended earlier. “A day after receiving the information of the dead elephant, the a few employees of the range set the carcass ablaze without properly intimating the higher authorities concerned,” sources said.

However, the higher authorities had found the remains of the carcass later. The suspension of the staff followed a preliminary inquiry. The suspended officials include a range officer, a forest guard, a forester and a forest watcher. The cause of the death of the elephant is yet to be ascertained.