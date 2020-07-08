STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: Puducherry increase swab collection in rural areas after biggest spike

Till now 21865 samples have been tested, of which 20,480 have been negative and the test results of 447 are awaited.

Health workers store a swab sample collected at a Covid-19 testing center. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: A big spike of 112 COVID-19 cases were reported in Puducherry, taking the total number of cases to 1151.

Among the fresh cases, 79 are in Puducherry, 25 in Karaikal and eight in Yanam, said Minister for Health Malladi Krishna Rao.   

553 persons are undergoing treatment currently, of which 493 are in Puducherry region (353  patients are being treated at IGMCRI, 109 at JIPMER and 31 in COVID care centres), 33 in Karaikal GH, 20  in Yanam GH, and seven in  Mahe GH.

In all 584 patients have been discharged after recovery including 67 patients on Wednesday. So far 14 patients have died.

 Expressing concern over the hike in more than a hundred cases in one day, the Health Minister said that the cases are likely increase with several samples pending for testing. Through the mobile collection of samples in rural areas around 100 to 150 samples are being collected every day. One more mobile ambulance for collecting samples would be pressed into service to cover all rural areas.

He said that if cases continue to increase at this rate, government hospitals might face bed shortage in future. Mild and asymptomatic cases are already being sent to COVID care centres. He appealed to people to wear masks and maintain social distancing to prevent the spread of the virus.

