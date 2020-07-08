EPS, OPS condole death of former MLA R Sundararajan

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister have condoled the death of R Sundararajan, a former MLA from Madurai, who died on Tuesday, following an illness. In a joint message, Chief Minister and joint coordinator of AIADMK Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister and coordinator O Panneerselvam said that they were saddened to hear the death of the former MLA, and conveyed their condolence to the bereaved family. The departed MLA served Madurai Central Assembly constituency during 2011-2016 and was elected on a DMDK ticket. Later, he joined the AIADMK. Sundararajan was one of the childhood friends of DMDK founder president Vijayakant and had served as treasurer of the DMDK till he left the party.