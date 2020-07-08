Fake news: 159 cases registered

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: As many as 159 cases have been registered against 356 persons allegedly for spreading false news linking Muslims with the spread of Covid, the Madras HC was told on Tuesday. This was stated in the counter affidavit filed on behalf of the DGP before a division bench in response to a writ petition from ASA Umar Farooq of Sembium, who prayed for a direction to the authorities concerned to stop the media and other agencies and individuals from communalising Covid-19 the issue.