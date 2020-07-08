Officials raid sweet stall claiming to cure COVID-19 with herbal Mysurpa, cancel licence

Deepak Sathish By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Following claims made by a famous sweet stall at Chinniyampalayam in Coimbatore that COVID-19 can be cured by eating their herbal Mysurpa, the food safety department on Wednesday conducted a surprise raid and cancelled the shop's licence.

Officials also seized 120 kg of Mysurpa on which the shop made a hefty profit by selling 50 grams for Rs 50. One kg was sold at Rs 800.

According to the Designated Officer of the Food Safety Department K Tamil Selvan, the amount of Mysurpa seized from the shop is estimated to be worth around Rs 1 lakh.

He said a case has been filed against the shop owner under section 53 (penalty for misleading advertisement) and 61 (punishment for false information) of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

Siddha department officials have collected some samples of the product for laboratory testing.

Tamil Selvan told The New Indian Express that the shop owner claimed the Mysurpa which was made with 19 kinds of herbs can cure COVID-19 in a day.

"We launched an inquiry against the shop owner after we came to know they have been selling the product to consumers by making false claims. The shop is prohibited from manufacturing or selling any product as its licence has been cancelled," he added.

According to the chart designed by the sweet maker, customers were directed to chew each bite of the Mysurpa 13 times before swallowing.

The chart says the customers would experience a bitter taste on the first day of intake but said it would become sweeter as the immunity level builds up.

Joint Director of Health Services P Krishna and District Siddha Medical Officer C Dhanam were also present during the raid.