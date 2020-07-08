Online classes for government school students to begin from July 13, says TN minister

By Express News Service

ERODE: Online classes for government school students will begin from July 13, said School Education Minister KA Sengottaiyan in Gobichettipalayam on Wednesday after laying the foundation for the construction of school buildings worth Rs 1.23 crore.



Speaking to the media, the minister said efforts are being taken to telecast classes on five private channels from July 13 onwards and this will be implemented as soon as the books are delivered to the students.



He also added there are only 5 or 6 students from each district who haven't written the quarterly and half-yearly exam or haven't attended school. Once this list is ready, a decision will be taken by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami after consulting educationists.



Speaking about the announcement of class 12 exams, the minister said, "34,482 students did not attend the exam which was scheduled on March 24 owing to the lockdown. Of these, 718 students have submitted letters expressing their willingness to write the exam. The CM will announce the dates of the exam for these students today evening. The results will be declared four days after conducting this exam."



The minister stated that books and bags have been sent to all the schools and efforts are being taken to deliver them to students at the earliest.



He also noted that an order has been issued to implement the old syllabus plan (4 subjects+ 2 languages) for Class 11 and 12 based on requests from educationists.