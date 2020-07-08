STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Online classes for government school students to begin from July 13, says TN minister

He said the CM will announce on Wednesday evening the dates of the Class 12 exam for students who missed it. "The results will be declared four days after conducting this exam," he added.

Published: 08th July 2020 01:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2020 02:10 PM   |  A+A-

online classes, teachers, digital classroom

File photo of a teacher taking online class for school students (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

ERODE: Online classes for government school students will begin from July 13, said School Education Minister KA Sengottaiyan in Gobichettipalayam on Wednesday after laying the foundation for the construction of school buildings worth Rs 1.23 crore.
 
Speaking to the media, the minister said efforts are being taken to telecast classes on five private channels from July 13 onwards and this will be implemented as soon as the books are delivered to the students.
 
He also added there are only 5 or 6 students from each district who haven't written the quarterly and half-yearly exam or haven't attended school. Once this list is ready, a decision will be taken by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami after consulting educationists.
 
Speaking about the announcement of class 12 exams, the minister said, "34,482 students did not attend the exam which was scheduled on March 24 owing to the lockdown. Of these, 718 students have submitted letters expressing their willingness to write the exam. The CM will announce the dates of the exam for these students today evening. The results will be declared four days after conducting this exam."
 
The minister stated that books and bags have been sent to all the schools and efforts are being taken to deliver them to students at the earliest.
 
He also noted that an order has been issued to implement the old syllabus plan (4 subjects+ 2 languages) for Class 11 and 12 based on requests from educationists.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Tamil Nadu online classes KA Sengottaiyan
India Matters
(Photo | Express Illustrations)
H1-B visa suspension to have Rs 1,200 crore impact on Indian IT firms: Crisil
With cases on the rise, residents queue up in large numbers outside a clinic in Bengaluru, on Monday | Nagaraja Gadekal
Community spread has begun, it’s time to admit and educate people: Experts
A crowded Amma canteen at Zone 4 Tondiarpet | Express
Amma Canteens to be next Koyambedu as Chennai unlocks?
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
'Unlock 1.0' sees 60 per cent of all COVID-19 deaths in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A new COVID Care Centre set up in Tumakuru. (Photo| EPS)
Inside India's largest COVID-19 care centre which has 10,100 beds
MS Dhoni (Photo | AP)
'Man whose composure, patience continues to inspire': MS Dhoni turns 39
Gallery
A man who returned from Riyadh on July 3rd is sitting on the steps of a shop in Pathanamthitta surrounded by police officers who've arrived to take him for violating quarantine rules of state. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala cops, healthcare workers chase down Gulf-returnee for violating quarantine rules on 3rd day of arrival
Surviving the fear of premature conclusion due to the coronavirus pandemic, top European leagues are slowly nearing conclusion despite running behind the usual timeline. The summer transfer window also got delayed in the process but governing bodies seem to have figured out how 'business' will happen prior to 2020-21. TNIE explains how things will happen in the virus-struck European transfer market. (Twitter Photo)
Summer Transfer Window 2020 explained: How will signings happen as pandemic-hit season concludes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp