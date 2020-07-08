Plea seeks rethinking of per-child expenditure

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A writ petition has been filed in the HC for a direction to the State Revenue and Disaster Management Department to decide again on the per-child expenditure as per the Children’s Right to Free and Compulsory Education Act and Rules, for academic year 2017-18, 2018-19 and fix the same afresh for 2019-20 in a fair and transparent manner as per the statistics and norms and consequently direct it to reimburse future payments from 2020-20 onwards. The government was told to file its reply by July 13.