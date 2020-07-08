Plea seeks rethinking of per-child expenditure

CHENNAI: A writ petition has been filed in the HC for a direction to the State Revenue and Disaster Management Department to decide again on the per-child expenditure as per the Children’s Right to Free and Compulsory Education Act and Rules, for academic year 2017-18, 2018-19 and fix the same afresh for 2019-20 in a fair and transparent manner as per the statistics and norms and consequently direct it to reimburse future payments from 2020-20 onwards. The government was told to file its reply by July 13.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
JNU to conduct exams for students who failed to take online tests
Tiruchy charred girl case: Autopsy says victim was not sexually assaulted; no lead on culprit yet
Ladakh standoff: Disengagement of troops will be verified jointly by India and China
COVID-19: Centre asks states, UTs to bolster mechanism to address mental health issues
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation permits voluntary COVID-19 swab testing sans prescription
Delhi government to collect feedback from COVID-19 survivors