STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Posters by Vellalar community condemning Tamil Nadu BJP president pop up in Tiruchy

Residents woke up to posters across the city put up by various Vellalar associations condemning TN BJP President L Murugan for his bid to bring SC sects under the 'Devendrakula Vellalar' tag

Published: 08th July 2020 07:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2020 07:55 PM   |  A+A-

Posters by Vellalar community

Posters by Vellalar community

By Jayakumar Madala 
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: The Tamil Nadu BJP's bid to include seven sub-sects of the SC community under the tag of 'Devendrakula Vellalar' has received a backlash in Tiruchy.

Residents woke up on Wednesday morning to posters across the city put up by various Vellalar associations condemning TN BJP President L Murugan. Tiruchy city is home to a large Vellalar community.

The TN BJP President earlier this week urged the state government to immediately submit the report of the Hansraj Varma commission to the Union government on the 'Devendrakula Vellalar' tag to seven sub-sects of the SC community. However, several Vellalar associations in Tiruchy have come out against it.

S Mayilvaganan, President, Federation of Sozhiya Vellalar Associations, said, "Having the Vellalar tag is a matter of pride. It is not something which we have received now. We have had that name for hundreds of years and we are proud of it. We do not want to share the identity with any other sects and we condemn the TN BJP for supporting their claim."

The TN BJP manifesto for the 2016 Assembly election had said that seven communities (Kudumbar, Pannadi, Kaaladi, Kadaiyar, Devendrakulathar, Pallar and Vadhiriyar) should be called 'Devendrakula Vellalar'. Since then, the Vellalar community has been flagging its opposition to the move.

"Vellalar means a farmer belonging to a celestial being. It's a name given to forefathers of farmers who pursued all tasks of agriculture. Others have no history to ask for this tag," added Myilvaganan.                                                    

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Devendrakula Vellalar TN BJP Tiruchy
India Matters
Health workers collect swab samples for COVID-19 testing at a containment zone in Patiala Wednesday July 8 2020. (Photo | PTI)
50,000 more doctors needed to reduce COVID-19 deaths: Dr Devi Shetty
Coronavirus cannot survive temperatures above 70°C, so by making the filter temperature far hotter, researchers said they were able to kill the virus instantly. (Photo | www.webmd.com)
Researchers claim their air filter ‘catches and kills’ coronavirus instantly
For representational purposes
Clinical trials for Ayurvedic medicine for Covid-19 to be initiated in India, US
Delhi AIIMS (File photo | EPS)
AIIMS: Bodies swapped, Covid victim cremated by another family

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump always had a xenophobic narrative: Graduates criticize US international students policy
A medic during collection of samples for COVID-19 diagnosis via rapid-antigen testing.(Photo | PTI)
Encouraging fall in Chennai's COVID-19 positivity rate, but can the trend hold?
Gallery
A man who returned from Riyadh on July 3rd is sitting on the steps of a shop in Pathanamthitta surrounded by police officers who've arrived to take him for violating quarantine rules of state. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala cops, healthcare workers chase down Gulf-returnee for violating quarantine rules on 3rd day of arrival
Surviving the fear of premature conclusion due to the coronavirus pandemic, top European leagues are slowly nearing conclusion despite running behind the usual timeline. The summer transfer window also got delayed in the process but governing bodies seem to have figured out how 'business' will happen prior to 2020-21. TNIE explains how things will happen in the virus-struck European transfer market. (Twitter Photo)
Summer Transfer Window 2020 explained: How will signings happen as pandemic-hit season concludes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp