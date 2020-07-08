Posters by Vellalar community condemning Tamil Nadu BJP president pop up in Tiruchy

Jayakumar Madala By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: The Tamil Nadu BJP's bid to include seven sub-sects of the SC community under the tag of 'Devendrakula Vellalar' has received a backlash in Tiruchy.

Residents woke up on Wednesday morning to posters across the city put up by various Vellalar associations condemning TN BJP President L Murugan. Tiruchy city is home to a large Vellalar community.

The TN BJP President earlier this week urged the state government to immediately submit the report of the Hansraj Varma commission to the Union government on the 'Devendrakula Vellalar' tag to seven sub-sects of the SC community. However, several Vellalar associations in Tiruchy have come out against it.

S Mayilvaganan, President, Federation of Sozhiya Vellalar Associations, said, "Having the Vellalar tag is a matter of pride. It is not something which we have received now. We have had that name for hundreds of years and we are proud of it. We do not want to share the identity with any other sects and we condemn the TN BJP for supporting their claim."

The TN BJP manifesto for the 2016 Assembly election had said that seven communities (Kudumbar, Pannadi, Kaaladi, Kadaiyar, Devendrakulathar, Pallar and Vadhiriyar) should be called 'Devendrakula Vellalar'. Since then, the Vellalar community has been flagging its opposition to the move.

"Vellalar means a farmer belonging to a celestial being. It's a name given to forefathers of farmers who pursued all tasks of agriculture. Others have no history to ask for this tag," added Myilvaganan.