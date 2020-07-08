Rules flouted at funeral: 23 infected

Sowmya Mani By

Express News Service

PUDUKKOTTAI: Over 100 people who attended a funeral of a 65-year-old woman in Mathiyani village in Ponnamaravathi of Pudukkottai ended up paying the price for it. Twenty-three people who attended the funeral have tested positive for COVID-19. The woman had died in Chennai and her body was brought to her hometown in Pudukkottai. Her 72-year-old husband tested positive and died a week after his wife.

The funeral took place on June 26 and was attended by more than 100 people, while officials claimed 60 were in attendance. The deceased woman was not tested for the virus. Her husband and seven others who came from Chennai for the funeral were tested.

Following this, almost 110 people were tested and 15 are infected so far. Officials said some results are still awaited. Officials in Mathiyani said they were not informed that so many people would attend the funeral. “Since the deceased was not tested for COVID, many attended her funeral. We fear more than 100 would have attended,” said an official in Ponnamaravathi. The 72-year-old husband died due to cardiac arrest and had diabetes, hypertension and was COVID positive.

