Seven quick response vehicles flagged off

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday flagged off seven quick-response vehicles for the Fire and Rescue Services department. As many as 50 such vehicles have been pressed into service to carry out Covid-19 preventive measures such as disinfection in Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu and Tiruvallur districts.

According to a press statement from the government, the vehicles will be fitted with equipment and rubber boats for rescue operations during disasters, at a cost of Rs 8.6 crore. Also, the vehicles will come handy to put off fire in narrow streets in urban areas. The flagging off was held at the Secretariat in the presence of Deputy CM O Panneerselvam and Chief Secretary K Shanmugam. The CM in last month had flagged off 25 motorcycles to carry out disinfection in narrow lanes in Chennai.