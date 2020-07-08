STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Siddha medicines need more patronage: Madras High Court

Holding that it is the duty of the government to provide timely treatment, the judges directed CCRAS to expedite the tests and file a report on the medicine at the next hearing on August 3.

Published: 08th July 2020 03:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2020 03:15 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court observed that the Siddha system of medicine requires more patronage from the Union and State governments and that sufficient funds should be allocated for Research and Development (R&D). 

A Bench comprising Justices P N Prakash and B Pugalendhi made the observations on a PIL filed by a government Siddha doctor Balasubramanian seeking direction to conduct virology test on a Siddha medicine ‘IMPRO’ created by him which, according to him, can cure Covid-19. 

An expert committee after scrutinising the medicine, found that it may have anti-viral effect. The committee had sent the medicine to the Central Council for Research on Ayurveda and Siddha (CCRAS) for further tests.

Holding that it is the duty of the government to provide timely treatment, the judges directed CCRAS to expedite the tests and file a report on the medicine at the next hearing on August 3. Earlier, Justice Pugalendhi expressed that though the Union government announced around Rs 2,000 crore for the Ministry of AYUSH in 2020-2021 budget, no amount was allocated exclusively for the Siddha system of medicine. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Madras High Court Siddha medicines
India Matters
(Photo | Express Illustrations)
H1-B visa suspension to have Rs 1,200 crore impact on Indian IT firms: Crisil
With cases on the rise, residents queue up in large numbers outside a clinic in Bengaluru, on Monday | Nagaraja Gadekal
Community spread has begun, it’s time to admit and educate people: Experts
A crowded Amma canteen at Zone 4 Tondiarpet | Express
Amma Canteens to be next Koyambedu as Chennai unlocks?
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
'Unlock 1.0' sees 60 per cent of all COVID-19 deaths in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MS Dhoni (Photo | AP)
'Man whose composure, patience continues to inspire': MS Dhoni turns 39
4.4 lakh patients have recovered till date taking India’s recovery rate to 61.13 per cent
Gallery
A man who returned from Riyadh on July 3rd is sitting on the steps of a shop in Pathanamthitta surrounded by police officers who've arrived to take him for violating quarantine rules of state. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala cops, healthcare workers chase down Gulf-returnee for violating quarantine rules on 3rd day of arrival
Surviving the fear of premature conclusion due to the coronavirus pandemic, top European leagues are slowly nearing conclusion despite running behind the usual timeline. The summer transfer window also got delayed in the process but governing bodies seem to have figured out how 'business' will happen prior to 2020-21. TNIE explains how things will happen in the virus-struck European transfer market. (Twitter Photo)
Summer Transfer Window 2020 explained: How will signings happen as pandemic-hit season concludes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp