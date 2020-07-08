Skeletons of two kids found at Keezhadi

By Express News Service

SIVAGANGA: The skeletons of two children were unearthed from Konthagai, one of the cluster villages of Keezhadi archaeological site, in the district on Tuesday.

Deputy Director of State Archaeology department R Sivanandan said that the skeletons were found in between two burial urns, two feet below the ground.

He said that the skeletons were around 75 cm and 95 cm in length. "The age, gender, cause of death and other details of the children will be known only after conducting a DNA test.

We took out the skeletons completely from the trenches on Tuesday, and tomorrow we will be sending them to Madurai Kamaraj University," he said.