Special teams studying elephant movement

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A study on the movement of wild elephants, herds and individuals in Sirumugai forest range was initiated by special teams formed by the Coimbatore forest department, on Monday. The perambulation works in Sirumugai forest range, which is spread across 11,684 hectares, is expected to be completed within a week.

“Since Monday, Anti Poaching Watchers (APW) and forest guards attached to another forest range have been conducting the study on herds from a distance. They are looking out for signs of stress in weak animals as some of the recent jumbo deaths are due to health issues. The stress could also be a result of the unavailability of foliage inside the forest. Rains will only help the animals get fresh grass and improve their health subsequently. Besides, the teams will also make a note of the number of adults, juveniles, calves and sub-adults,” said Additional Principal Chief Conservator of forest Coimbatore Debasis Jhana.

The forest department officials are also collecting fresh dung samples to check whether the animals are prone to any disease. “After analysing the dung samples, we found that most of the feed is plantain leaves,” said another forest official.

Sources said that the State government, instead of forming a committee with experts, has engaged the forest officials to conduct the study to cut down on expenses during the crisis.

However, Debasis denied this claim and said, “The special team consists of an elephant expert, veterinary doctor, members from the World Wildlife Fund and a non-governmental organisation. They are outsiders and in no way connected to the Sirumugai range. The committee has been reconstituted by the government.”

Alarming number?

The new study is initiated after the forest range witnessed eight elephant deaths since January 2020. This count includes two sick elephants which died without responding to treatment within a span of two weeks