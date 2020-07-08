STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Special teams studying elephant movement

The perambulation works in Sirumugai forest range, which is spread across 11,684 hectares, is expected to be completed within a week.

Published: 08th July 2020 12:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2020 12:16 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A study on the movement of wild elephants, herds and individuals in Sirumugai forest range was initiated by special teams formed by the Coimbatore forest department, on Monday. The perambulation works in Sirumugai forest range, which is spread across 11,684 hectares, is expected to be completed within a week.

“Since Monday, Anti Poaching Watchers (APW) and forest guards attached to another forest range have been conducting the study on herds from a distance. They are looking out for signs of stress in weak animals as some of the recent jumbo deaths are due to health issues. The stress could also be a result of the unavailability of foliage inside the forest. Rains will only help the animals get fresh grass and improve their health subsequently. Besides, the teams will also make a note of the number of adults, juveniles, calves and sub-adults,” said Additional Principal Chief Conservator of forest Coimbatore Debasis Jhana.

The forest department officials are also collecting fresh dung samples to check whether the animals are prone to any disease. “After analysing the dung samples, we found that most of the feed is plantain leaves,” said another forest official.

Sources said that the State government, instead of forming a committee with experts, has engaged the forest officials to conduct the study to cut down on expenses during the crisis.

However, Debasis denied this claim and said, “The special team consists of an elephant expert, veterinary doctor, members from the World Wildlife Fund and a non-governmental organisation. They are outsiders and in no way connected to the Sirumugai range. The committee has been reconstituted by the government.”

Alarming number?

The new study is initiated after the forest range witnessed eight elephant deaths since January 2020. This count includes two sick elephants which died without responding to treatment within a span of two weeks

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
(Photo | Express Illustrations)
H1-B visa suspension to have Rs 1,200 crore impact on Indian IT firms: Crisil
With cases on the rise, residents queue up in large numbers outside a clinic in Bengaluru, on Monday | Nagaraja Gadekal
Community spread has begun, it’s time to admit and educate people: Experts
A crowded Amma canteen at Zone 4 Tondiarpet | Express
Amma Canteens to be next Koyambedu as Chennai unlocks?
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
'Unlock 1.0' sees 60 per cent of all COVID-19 deaths in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A new COVID Care Centre set up in Tumakuru. (Photo| EPS)
Inside India's largest COVID-19 care centre which has 10,100 beds
MS Dhoni (Photo | AP)
'Man whose composure, patience continues to inspire': MS Dhoni turns 39
Gallery
A man who returned from Riyadh on July 3rd is sitting on the steps of a shop in Pathanamthitta surrounded by police officers who've arrived to take him for violating quarantine rules of state. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala cops, healthcare workers chase down Gulf-returnee for violating quarantine rules on 3rd day of arrival
Surviving the fear of premature conclusion due to the coronavirus pandemic, top European leagues are slowly nearing conclusion despite running behind the usual timeline. The summer transfer window also got delayed in the process but governing bodies seem to have figured out how 'business' will happen prior to 2020-21. TNIE explains how things will happen in the virus-struck European transfer market. (Twitter Photo)
Summer Transfer Window 2020 explained: How will signings happen as pandemic-hit season concludes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp